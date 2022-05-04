How to complete the Blood Will Have Blood, Part 2 quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Blood Will Have Blood, Part 2 is a quest you’ll get from Kirill in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. He hands it over once you’ve completed Blood Will Have Blood, Part 1 for Custos, in which you grab a pocket watch. This guide explains how to complete the quest, so you don’t get stuck searching for the footage.

How to collect the footage

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you pick up the quest, you’ll get a new red square marker highlighting an area close to Burning Church on the map. This is where you’ll need to go to collect the footage, so spawn as close as possible to it. Be warned, this is a part of the map that gets a lot of traffic, so you’re probably going to see a lot of players here. Spawning here helped us avoid encountering too many other players, but it’s not worth going there if you’re partway through the match since it’s an excellent spot to camp in or get high tier loot from.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The footage is around the back of a building close to Burning Church. The blue orb you need to interact with is on a junction box on the brick wall. When you’ve collected it, finish the match you’re playing, and then return to Elysium. If you get here early, you can grab the footage, get some high tier loot, and then camp for a while as other players jump across the rooftops with no loot in sight. To complete the quest, you need to hand the footage to Kirill in Elysium.