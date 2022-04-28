How to complete the Dirty Work, Part 1 quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

While most battle royale games have challenges to complete on a daily and weekly basis, most don’t have lengthy quests for you to complete. This is where Vampire: the Masquerade Bloothunt differs greatly, presenting players with many quests to burn through both between matches and during them. This guide explains how to complete the Dirty Work, Part 1 quest so you’re not stuck searching for explosives.

How to start Dirty Work, Part 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You start Dirty Work, Part 1 by speaking to Kirill in Elysium. He’s the NPC located in the area through the hole from the Main Hall. This hole is on the right-hand side of the Main Hall and is pretty hard to miss. You can get two quests from Kirill at this time, so make sure you pick up Dirty Work, Part 1, before moving on. This quest requires you to pick up some explosives from a point near the Burning Church, which means you need to start a match.

Where to find the explosives near the Burning Church

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’ve picked up the Dirty Work, Part 1 quest, jump into a match. It doesn’t matter if it’s team or solo. When you open the map, you’ll see a red square close to the Burning Church located in the bottom right-hand corner. You need to head to this point, so try to spawn as close to Burning Church as you can.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The explosives are in a tiny hut on top of a building at the red square on the map. Walk up to the blue floating dot and interact with it to pick them up. Then, you can return to Kirill in Elysium once the match is over to complete the quest. This will cause him to give you the second part, which is a little more involved.