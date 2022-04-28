How to complete the Welcome to Elysium, Part 3 quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

While playing Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt, you probably won’t be thinking about exploring the hub world. Elysium, in search of lost books. However, there are a few quests dedicated to precisely this, and they’re worth completing for the lore they provide. This guide explains how to complete Welcome to Elysium, Part 3, to get a better picture of what’s going on in this world.

Step 1: Return to Custos

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You get this quest from Custos, the main NPC you’ll interact with in Elysium. He’s located at the spawn area for all players in the building, so you’ll see him before anyone else. You must complete Welcome to Elysium, Part 2 before getting this third quest from him. The only clue he gives you is that there’s a borrowed book he needs, and Maia had it last. He recommends speaking to her to see if she has it or knows where it is.

Step 2: Speak to Maia

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After speaking to Custos, you need to go and talk to Maia. She’s another NPC in Elysium, but she’s deeper into the building. Run past Custos and then turn left through the archways when you hear the music playing. Maia is wearing red and stands at the base of a statue bathed in orange light. She tells you that she no longer has the book, but it must be nearby somewhere.

Step 3: Head upstairs and pick up the book

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From Maia, head upstairs and turn left. The book is in one of the alcoves on a couch. This is clearly where Maia was reading it. You can now go back to Custos to complete the quest. Unlike the last couple of book quests, this is the final one you can collect from him without leveling up your character. If you want to learn more about the game’s world, you’ll need to jump into a few matches and earn your stripes.