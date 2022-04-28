How to complete the Meaning of Lilies quest in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is full of quests. Many of them can be completed in just a few minutes, while others might take several hours, but almost all of them have an important place in the lore and world of the game. As you travel through the South Vern region, you’re likely to come across a man named Count Haiger and his daughter Lily.

The Meaning of Lilies quests isn’t the longest or the most difficult in Lost Ark, but it can take a lot of traveling back and forth between areas. Here is everything you need to know to complete it.

How to complete The Meaning of Lilies

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To unlock The Meaning of Lilies quest, you first need to speak to a woman named Catherine in the Woodland Village. This area is located in the Candaria region of South Vern. Her exact location is found on the map above at point 1.

It turns out Catherine is the nanny to a woman named Lily and will request that the player visit Haiger Manor and speak to her boss. Once the dialogue finishes, accept the quest and head to Haiger Manor, which is located at point 2 on the above map.

Speak to the good Count Haiger and to Lily before heading to the Ancient Fall, where Catherine has relocated herself. If you need reminding where it is, just head to point 3 on the above map. There is a triport right there, so you should be able to just teleport there. Catherine is just outside the teleporter.

Now that you know of Lily’s condition, Catherine will suggest that you collect 10 Magick Construct Fragments. These can be collected by clearing the Magick Construct mobs that spawn just to the northeast of where Catherine is standing. After you’ve collected all 10, head back to Lily to give her the items.

After showing the items to Lily, speak to Count Haiger again. Realizing the key to saving his daughter might be to give her things she likes, he will ask that the player bring her a “pretty fish.” That is a vague request, but anything for someone in need, right?

You’ll need to go to the Fishing Spot just south of the Collapsed Ancient Ruins. It isn’t far from Haiger Manor, as shown by point 4. Once you’ve caught the Pretty Fish, head back to Lily and give it to her. She’ll have a bit more of a reaction, which is fair considering a stranger just came into her house and handed her a fish.

Talk to her father once again and report what Lily said. He will ask you to find a statue hidden in the northern region of Candaria. This is the only place where this quest gets tricky, as the statue can spawn in one of many different places in the region. There are more than two dozen potential spawn points, but it will be glowing with a warm yellow light, making it fairly easy to spot.

Checking your map, you’ll spot that there are some wide regions to the north that have been marked. The only thing to do here is to search these areas for the glowing statue. Once you retrieve it, head back to Lily and then speak to Haiger. Go with him back to Lily and watch the conversation that happens between them.

Speak with Haiger one more time and then go to Catherine, who is back in the Manor. She will ask you to pray at the monument to Haiger and Lily so that Lily’s health can return. The statue is at point 5 on the map, so make your way to the north and pray. Doing so will complete The Meaning of Lilies quest, net you the quest rewards, and a shiny new achievement for your trouble.