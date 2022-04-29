How to complete the Sea of Indolence Abyss Dungeon in Lost Ark

The late-game content of Lost Ark includes plenty of new raid content as well as some new storylines to uncover. However, if you want to get those incredibly useful Abyssal Gear, you need to run through the various Abyss Dungeons a few times over. These dungeons are some of the longest and most complicated in the game, with unique mechanics to be aware of.

If you’re struggling to make your way through the Sea of Indolence Abyss Dungeon, then here is a walkthrough to help you along the way.

Getting started in the Sea of Indolence Abyss Dungeon

The first thing to keep in mind with this Abyss Dungeon is that it has a high Item Level requirement. You need an Item Level of at least 960 before you’re able to attempt it. The second thing to remember is that this dungeon is made for parties of eight rather than four, so you’re going to need to get used to a lot more people on the screen to work around.

As you might have guessed from the title, the Sea of Indolence takes place underwater, so you’ll be dealing with a lack of oxygen on the seabed. Your air supply will be indicated by a marker above your head as you walk around and will reduce slowly over time. However, if you get hit by an attack with a yellow telegraph, it will reduce much faster. Refilling your oxygen requires heading to one of the purple refill plants that line the dungeon or standing on the bubbles that come from below ground in places. Remember that the plants respawn slowly so only use them when your oxygen level is below 50%, especially in boss fights. Run out of air and you’ll take damage every second, so keep an eye out.

Finally, because you’re underwater, you’re wearing a unique suit to this set of dungeons. This means you’ll have a unique move set to come to grips with as you run through it. Fortunately, the first section of the dungeon is just a mob clearing task, so you can figure out the best ways to use your new moves.

Boss Fight 1: Deep Sea Orboros

The first real challenge that you’ll face in the Sea of Indolence is the Deep Sea Orboros. This boss is fairly straightforward, dealing damage in easily telegraphed attacks, but it comes with two things to note.

Watch out for the large poison areas on the ground that it creates. These can cause significant damage, especially if you’re caught in multiple at a time.

When the boss is down to about half health, it will summon back-up in the form of a shark with legs. This creature should be tackled first, not only because it deals pretty rough damage on its own but because killing it will give the party a buff to help them take on the Orboros faster.

Boss Fight 2: Sentinel Akam

The real challenge of the Sea of Indolence comes in the form of Akam, who will destroy your wetsuits as his move. This means that you’ll finally have to worry about your oxygen levels. Akam will also petrify players, leaving them defenseless to his attacks. If a player has a purple status bar, they are petrified and can only be freed by being damaged by ally attacks. If this happens, you’re best off attacking with faster, low damage attacks rather than slower, high damage ones as being freed is tied to the number of hits rather than damage taken.

When it isn’t locking your party in stone, Akam will throw out a few unique attacks. One is called Annihilation and it is exactly as concerning as it sounds. This attack can kill most players in one shot and targets anyone, anywhere on the map. You can only avoid it by finding the safe zone that randomly spawns somewhere on the map and getting inside it on time. Even if you survive the attack, you’ll take high damage and get petrified, so it is still a good idea to find that safe zone fast.

Akam’s basic abilities include stomping the ground, which will send a delayed shockwave across the map. The only safe space from this shockwave is directly beside Akam, so you need to get good at diving back to avoid the stomp and then running forward to avoid the shockwave. This becomes more complicated in later phases when Akam starts stomping multiple times with both his feet and his hands, so your timing will need to adjust as you fight him.

The other core attack that Akam whips out is his petrification ray. This not only damages players but also instantly turns them to stone. In the early phase of the fight, this attack is slow and easy to avoid. After you take away Akam’s feet, however, he will charge across the screen much faster. Your best bet is to notice when he backs up to one side of the screen just before he does this. Charge to one side of the screen to avoid getting damaged and frozen in place.

Akam will also spawn red orbs on the ground that will deal damage in a random direction. These will not only deal high damage if you’re caught in their yellow blast radius but will also drain you of a chunk of your oxygen. Make sure you avoid these attacks at all costs.

Balancing the oxygen mechanic with avoiding Akam’s one-shot attacks and the plethora of area attacks that he can throw at you makes this fight a real challenge, but once you get the rhythm down and learn to keep an eye on your oxygen levels, you’ll be able to get the sweet rewards for completing the dungeon, including some Tier 2 accessories, ability stones, cards, and materials to craft weapons.