How to Diablerise an enemy player in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

There are many challenges for you to complete in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. Some are simple, such as surviving a single match, while others are less straightforward. In this guide, we’ll explain how to Diablerise an enemy player so you can complete every challenge that stands in your way.

How do you Diablerise vampires?

To Diablerise an enemy vampire player, you first need to down them with melee or ranged weapons. Don’t shoot or hit them again once they’re crawling on the floor trying to recover. Instead, walk over to them and hold the interaction button. On PS5, this is square. This will Diablerise the player, causing them to die slightly faster than they would if you’d left them or hit them with more traditional weapons. In the context of the game, this is a lot darker than you might realize.

What does Diablerise mean?

In the world of Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt, Diablerising is a heinous act that’s looked at as cannibalism by most vampires. What you’re doing is consuming the heart and soul of a vampire, effectively trapping their immortal being within you. This results in the two of you becoming one. You get stronger, but at a cost that’s too much for civilized vampires to bear thinking about.

This is also looked on as the final death of a vampire, as opposed to its standard death. Think of it as a permanent death instead of being downed as you are in the game. You can always come back from death after a short recovery period. When you’ve been consumed, though, there’s no coming back.