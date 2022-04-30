How to do Soccer goal celebrations in Nintendo Switch Sports

Undeniably, the best feeling for a soccer player is scoring a goal on an opponent. With it happening so few times in a game, it is definitely cause for celebration when you help push your team that much closer to victory. In Nintendo Switch Sports, your Mii is not often into showboating or showing any emotion, but you can change that by celebrating a goal you score in the Soccer game mode. Here is how to do it.

Related: How to earn and use points in Nintendo Switch Sports

Celebrating a scored goal in Nintendo Switch Sports’ Soccer is very simple, but the game never lets you know you can do it. After you have kicked the ball into the opponent’s net, you can continue to move your character around, and they will spread their arms out like they are a plane. If you take both Joy-Con and shake them down, your character will slide on their knees.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

These celebrations do not actually add anything to the game in the way of bonuses or any extra content. It is just merely a fun inclusion that is commonly something you see at real-world soccer games. As of this writing, these two celebrations are the only ones we know about, but we will update this article if we find any more.