How to find and complete The Sidereal’s Two Students hidden story in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has a variety of hidden stories and quests in Lost Ark, which reward you with stats such as Courage and Charm. Hidden stories involve you finding different objects around the map, and you must find all of the objects in a complete set to complete the hidden story. This guide will go over how to complete The Sidereal’s Two Students hidden story, which is located in Anikka.

There are two parts to this hidden story, requiring you to locate two objects hidden across Anikka. The first part of the hidden story is found in Jeok’s Barrier, a dungeon in Melody Forest. Reach the end of the dungeon and find the rocks with writing on them near the north side of the cave. Once you investigate this item, you’ll be able to find the next part of the story. You have 20 minutes to find the next story object, or you will have to start from the beginning.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next hidden story is located in Twilight Mists in the Foul Hollow dungeon. Head to the northeast side of the dungeon in the location below to find the next part of the hidden story. This is the final part, and you’ll complete this hidden story after finding this object.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

That’s all you need to know about The Sidereal’s Two Students hidden story in Lost Ark! This is an easy one to find, so be sure to do this whenever possible.