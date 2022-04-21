How to find the Shrouded Ghost Megalodon in Sea of Thieves

Anytime you encounter a Megalodon in Sea of Thieves, you are in for a fight. If you are not careful, these giant sharks can rip and tear your ship to pieces, so dealing with them will be a worthy challenge. There are five different kinds of Megalodon that you can find in the game, but one stands out from the others because of how hard it is to find. Here is how to find a Shrouded Ghost Megalodon in Sea of Thieves.

Related: How to start The Shrouded Deep adventure in Sea of Thieves

The Shrouded Ghost Megalodon is an extremely rare spawn in Sea of Thieves. It is light gray colored with a peach fin. There are a couple of Commendations for taking on these beasts, rewarding 50 Doubloons for killing your first one and defeating five as a Pirate Legend. All other Megalodons require 50 kills instead of five to give you an idea of how rare they are.

Getting a Shrouded Ghost to spawn naturally in the world is completely random with very low chances. If you are going to attempt to have a Megalodon attack you, you first need to stay away from islands. They only appear in open water with no area of the overall map having a higher percentage than others. Simply put, just sail the world and get lucky. When you hear a roar and see a Megalodon appear in the water, slow down your sailing to see what kind it is. If it is light gray with peach fins, begin the battle.

With the addition of The Shrouded Deep adventure, you can now summon a Shrouded Ghost Megalodon at the end of the quest. Each deed you complete will have you fighting one of each of the other Megalodons to get the items to summon a Shrouded Ghost Megalodon. Unfortunately, defeating this final boss of the adventure will not count towards your Commendations progression.