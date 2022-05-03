How to get a +9 weapon quickly in Elden Ring

It’s rather easy to become overpowered in Elden Ring quickly. Many people won’t begin the game until they have leveled themselves up by a fair amount of collected a bunch of items. If you want to make yourself more overpowered, you can venture out into the Lands Between and find all of the necessary items to get a +9 weapon. With a weapon that powerful, you can easily defeat Margit in a couple of hits. If you want to gain this power, follow along. Here is how you can get a +9 weapon quickly in Elden Ring.

How to get Runes

Before you can obtain the Smithing Stone needed to get the weapon you want to +9. To get the Runes required for this, you will need to head east to the Caelid region and reach Fort Faroth. You can easily reach this area by using the teleportation chest in the Dragon Burnt Ruins in Limgrave. This will take you to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. From there, follow the path above to reach Fort Faroth.

After reaching Fort Faroth, you will need to grab a bleed weapon. You can easily grab the Morning Star in the Weeping Peninsula just south of the bridge. Depending on what class you start with, you could have a bleed weapon from the start. Head back to Fort Faroth and attack the tail of the large dragon out front to get around 70,000 Runes.

Getting the Somber Smithing Stone

The Smithing Stone we will be gathering is Somber Smithing Stone. It is possible to gather this type of Smithing Stone all the way up to +9 in a rather quick manner. Keep in mind that part of this does require a tricky maneuver, so it could take you a little longer. Here are the locations you need to go:

Somber Smithing Stone [1]: On a dead body in a chair directly west of the Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave. Can also be bought from Iji in northern Liurnia for 2,000 Runes.

On the beach east of the entrance to Castle Morne in the Weeping Peninsula. Guarded by four jellyfish. Can also be bought from Iji in northern Liurnia for 3,000 Runes. Somber Smithing Stone [3]: On a corpse in northern Liurnia, south of the East Raya Lucaria Gate Site of Grace. Can also be bought from Iji in northern Liurnia for 4,000 Runes.

Found on a corpse near the ravine entrance in northern Liurnia. Can also be bought from Iji in northern Liurnia for 6,000 Runes. Somber Smithing Stone [5]: On a cliff at the bottom of the stairs in front of the Godskin Noble boss arena in Volcano Manor.

On the roof of a building in the Prison Town outside of Volcano Manor. Somber Smithing Stone [7]: On a ledge next to an Abductor Virgin outside the Godskin Noble boss arena in Volcano Manor. Can be retrieved by using the Godskin bridge skip.

Dropped by a large explosive scarab in front of the Divine Tower of Caelid. Somber Smithing Stone [9]: Found on a corpse in front of the Divine Tower of Caelid. Must go down the hill in front of the tower to where the group of corpses in chairs are.

After gathering all of the Somber Smithing Stone, you can almost fully upgrade a weapon and use it for the entirety of the game. Keep in mind that to access Somber Smithing Stones 5, 6, and 7, you will need to go to the basement of Raya Lucaria Academy and be killed by the Abductor Virgin. This will take you to Volcano Manor faster. Because of this, it is best to wait to kill the dragon in Caelid until you have collected all the stones unless you want to level up first.