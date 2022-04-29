How to get all Minikits in A Plan to Save Han in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all the Minikits in the A Plan to Save Han level in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Episode VI – Return of the Jedi), you have to replay the level on Free Play after unlocking it by completing the level once in Story mode. One of the Minikits can be obtained in Story mode, but the other three require character types that are not available in Story mode.

The locations of all five Minikits in A Plan to Save Han are as follows:

At the start of the level, immediately switch to an Astromech Droid (e.g. R2-D2) and turn right along the short passage. Use the console to open the door, then switch to a Jedi, Scavenger, or Dark Side character to make the wall run over the gap. Jump from post to post, then climb the wall. Continue all the way along the corridor to the six hatches on the floor. Every time Salacious B. Crumb (Jabba the Hutt’s pet) pops out of a hatch, hit him. Once you defeat him, you’ll be able to build the first Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Get to the Jabba’s Palace Droid Pool Room (which is basically what you have to do in order to complete the Learn the Droids’ Fate Challenge), and switch to a Dark Side or Jedi character. Use the Force to lift the three picture tiles and use them to complete the picture of Jabba the Hutt on the south wall. The second Minikit will appear in front of the completed picture.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Still in the Jabba’s Palace Droid Pool Room, switch to an Astromech Droid (e.g. R2-D2), then switch to a Bounty Hunter and pull the lever in the next room. Build the third Minikit from the resulting debris.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fourth Minikit is in the prison cellblock across the corridor from the Jabba’s Palace Droid Pool Room. Switch to a Villain character, then use a grenade to destroy the lock on the last cell door on the left. The Minikit is inside.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fifth Minikit is the only one you can get on Story Mode. When you find Han Solo, don’t use the battery to thaw him. Instead, take it back the way you came and insert it in the socket in the bar area on the west side. This will activate the nearby DJ booth, and the Minikit will appear in it. Collect all five Minikits and you’ll unlock the Super Star Destroyer (Micro).