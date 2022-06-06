How to get all Minikits in No Snoke Without Fire in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all five Minikits in the No Snoke Without Fire level in Episode VIII – The Last Jedi in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to explore a little way of the main path and complete some puzzles. Two of the Minikits can also only be obtained when replaying the level in Free Play mode, because they require a Bounty Hunter and an Astromech Droid.

All No Snoke Without Fire Minikit Locations

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From the start of the level, walk along the corridor in front of you, then take the first corridor on the left. Use the Force (switch to Kylo Ren if you’re playing on Story mode) to open the door, then use the Force to turn each of the three large valve wheels inside. This will make the first Minikit appear in the middle of the room.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get the second Minikit, you’ll need to replay the level on Free Play. After getting the first one, return to the main corridor and follow it until you come to another side room, this time on the right. Again, use the Force to open the door, then switch to a Bounty Hunter and shoot the big gold brick on the wall. When the machine starts rotating, shoot each of the Resistance badges to release the Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Continue along the main corridor then, once again, use the Force to get into a side room on the left. There’s a large puzzle on the wall to the right, and it includes two objects that you can Force lift. You basically need to start by lifting the smaller object and moving it as far along the “track” track as you can. Then drop it and move the larger object to the other socket, which will move the little yellow gates on the track. Repeat this a few times to get the smaller object to the end of the track, and release the third Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get the fourth Minikit, you’ll need to replay the level on Free Play. When you reach the large hangar at the end of the corridor, switch to an Astromech Droid and use the console to activate a bridge to the little tower. Cross the bridge, grapple up the tower, press the button, and use another Astromech Droid console to release the Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fifth and final Minikit is behind Snoke’s throne, and you can get it during the battle against the Praetorian Guards (those red guys). Collect all five Minikits to unlock the TIE Silencer (Micro). Now see if you can complete all the No Snoke Without Fire Challenges too.