How to get Bound Presence in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

Bound Presence is a new item you can receive in Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted. You can find it on the Derelict Leviathan, a ship hovering above the Moon. The vessel attempts to connect with the lunar Pyramid, granting Calus the chance to communicate with the darkness. You and other Guardians will need to work your way through the many Nightmares awaiting you on the ship, and complete Nightmare Containment public events, granting you Bound Presence and adding it to your Destiny 2 inventory.

How to get Bound Presence

You have the chance to earn Bound Presence upon completing the Nightmare Containment missions and reaching the final tier. You and the other Guardians will earn a chest when you defeat the looming Nightmare during this tier. There’s also a large Harvester available for you to bind with, so long as you have enough Vestiges of Dread on you. You will need 500 Vestiges of Dread to receive a Bound Presence at the end of this activity.

You will want to complete the Nightmare Containment public event multiple times to earn the chance to acquire more Bound Presence. When you’re ready to use it, you need to participate in the Sever activities, which you use to receive more rewards.

The primary resource to Bind with these Nightmares is Vestiges of Dread. You can acquire this resource while completing nearly any activity or mission on the Derelict Leviathan, such as patrols, defeating enemies, completing Nightmare Containments, looting chests, and much more. You can get as much Vestige of Dread as you can carry as long as you spend time playing through the Derelict Leviathan.