How to get eggs in Wobbledogs

Despite their mammalian, real-world canid counterparts, the dogs of Wobbledogs seem to follow the life cycle of some sort of insect, pupating through stages in cocoons and reproducing by laying eggs. Their eggs, in particular, need to be manually incubated by the player in order to spawn and raise new dogs.

While players are initially given their first fertilized Wobbledog egg in the earliest tutorial stages of a playthrough, further generations of Wobbledog reproduction must be produced through the player’s means as a breeder. Fortunately, players properly raising their dogs as normal will be rewarded with an influx of eggs in droves.

Laying dog eggs: The circle of life

A dog can lay an egg once it reaches its adult phase of life. A few minutes after emerging from its cocoon for the fourth time, the egg will be laid on the ground as a physical prop within the pen, where it can be collected by the player.

When a dog lays an egg, that egg has a small chance to become a dud egg, which cannot be used to produce new dogs and has little use beyond edibility. Each adult dog can only lay an egg once in its lifetime, but they have a small chance to lay two twin eggs at the same time, rather than just one.

Eggs freshly laid by a dog will be unfertilized, meaning that they cannot yet be incubated and hatched into newborn dogs. However, these unfertilized dog eggs can be used in the breeding simulation, where they will be fertilized with the genetic specificities of the resultant dog. That egg can then be placed into an incubator to bring that exact dog to life.