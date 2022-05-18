How to get free hair in Roblox

Nobody wants to look like a basic avatar when starting up Roblox, especially with the outdated 90’s grudge hairstyle characters begins with. Although most hairstyles will cost you actual dollars, there are two quick ways of earning free hair. Better yet, there are over 30 styles to choose from at no cost and you won’t have to play a specific game to get any one of them. Here are all of the methods for getting free hair in Roblox.

Discover free hairstyles in the Shop tab

If you’re on PC, you can start finding free hair by clicking on the Avatar Shop tab in the top header. You’ll then want to head to the Body Parts menu on the left-side of the screen and tapping on its Hair option below. All free hairstyles can then be found by sorting the list from “Price (low to high).”

Those on Mobile and Xbox can do this by navigating to the Avatar tab found in the main menu and going into its Shop option. From there, head into the Body section and click on the Hair catalog in its drop-down menu. Above the Hair items, there is a price adjustor that will have to be set to zero in order to see all of the free styles.

Get free hair from unlocking characters

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Another method of obtaining free hair is by unlocking characters that already have hair and outfits, allowing you to add any of their included items to your own avatar. This can be done by heading to the Shop, clicking on the Characters tab, and sorting them by price. At the time of writing, there are 25 free characters to find here, most of which have hairstyles that cannot be found in the Hair menu. After you’ve unlocked a character, you can then apply their hairstyles from your inventory.

It should be noted that the free hairstyles are the same on all platforms, so there’s no need to download the game elsewhere to obtain more. We also recommend players check the game’s main menu for any special events that may be happening. These typically occur during holidays and reward free hair as well as several other limited-time items.