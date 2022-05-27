How to get Merciless upgrades in V Rising

V Rising boasts a plethora of weapons and gears that you will need to use in order to survive. The weapons in the game are categorized into ascending tiers, and you have to work your way through them to get the best one. Furthermore, you can get Merciless upgrades that are the more enhanced version of the game’s already existing weapons and gears.

How to unlock Merciless upgrades in V Rising

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are two ways to gain access to the Merciless upgrades, although both are RNG-based. The first method is researching in your Castle, while the second method revolves around defeating high-level mobs.

Each research you conduct at the Research Desk in your Castle will yield a new recipe, and there is a chance that this might be a recipe for one of the Merciless Copper weapons or the Merciless Nightstalker armor. That said, each research will cost you 50 Paper, so make sure you have plenty in your stock.

Once you have unlocked the Study, you can also use it to research new recipes. This will yield higher quality gears and weapons compared to the Research Desk. Using Study, you can get Merciless Iron Weapons and Merciless Hollowfang armor, which are of higher quality than their Copper and Nightstalker counterparts. It’s worth noting that you need 75 Scrolls instead of 50 Paper to conduct research on the Study.

Alternatively, you can also defeat mob bosses as there is a chance they reward you with a recipe for Merciless upgrades as a potential drop. Although this is again RNG-dependent, a great place to farm mobs for upgrades is Bandit Armory in Western Farbane Woods. That said, you can farm mobs in any region of the early stages if you are looking for weaker foes.