Copper is an essential resource in Back 4 Blood. Before you begin each Campaign mission, you need to take the proper time to consider what items in the shop you should purchase with the Copper you have. With that in mind, Copper is a limited entity you will come across as you explore the area. Here is how to get more of it.

How to get more Copper in Back 4 Blood

Search everywhere

First, Copper will be placed randomly throughout each Campaign mission. As you explore, be sure to look for resources hidden in corners, rooms, and even cars. You can break the window on cars to grab whatever is sitting inside; just be sure you don’t set off an alarm.

Cards

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are various cards you can unlock that will give you and your team various boosts to your Copper income. Unlock them in Supply Lines and consider adding them to your deck.

Complete Challenges

At the beginning of each level, the Game Director will play Corruption Cards and a Challenge for your team to try to complete. It can often be completing the level with all Cleaners alive, limiting the number of times you are incapacitated, finding a container and taking it to the end, or defeating a boss. If you meet the criteria, all members will get a hefty boost to their Copper totals.

Enter Ridden Hives

If you have access to the Tunnels of Terror expansion, you can enter Ridden Hives with your team, where you can find a bunch of loot in new levels. If you do not own the expansion, you can enter these areas by playing with a friend who does.

Ridden Hives play out as challenging levels where hordes regularly attack you as you look to escape or continue further into the madness. Occasionally, you can also get a Corruption down here where the more Copper you are holding will slow you down. During these sessions, more Copper will be left around the area, so the income can potentially be worth the slowdown if you are moving through the hordes fine.