How to get the Bottom of the Mind Control Room ending in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

In the original 2013 release of The Stanley Parable, a well-known glitch allowed you to clamber over a railing in the game’s Mind Control Facility to fall to the bottom of the building. Back then, the game didn’t reward you for doing this, as the developers never intended players to reach that area. However, in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, you’ll earn a whole new ending from doing this; here’s how to get it.

From the start, follow the narrator’s instructions until you reach the Mind Control Facility. Once you enter the facility, you should see both a chair, and a desk with a button on top of it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Walk into the chair, and you’ll climb on top of it. Now, just walk over both the desk and railing, and you’ll fall all the way down into a pitch-black pit. When you land, the narrator will go on a tangent about the history of the glitch, congratulate you for thinking to retry the glitch, and also play a new song to go with what he dubs “The Bottom of the Mind Control Room Ending.”

This is just one of the many new endings available in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. This updated version of the 2013 classic includes a healthy helping of new endings, including a new epilogue that you can unlock by collecting some Stanley-inspired figurines.