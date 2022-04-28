Where to find all Stanley figurines in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

After unlocking the new content in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, you’ll be able to complete a new side objective: Finding six Stanley figurines scattered throughout Stanley’s work building. If you can find all of them, you’ll unlock an abstract new ending to this narrative-driven title. Here’s where to find each of the collectibles.

Stanley Figurine #1: Inside the sequel exhibit

As stated before, you’ll have to unlock the game’s new content for the figurines to appear. On the route you’ll take to unlock said content, the narrator will walk you through an art exhibit pitching you on “The Stanley Parable 2.” The first figurine is located inside an exhibit showcasing the game’s “bold” new feature: collectibles.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Stanley Figurine #2: In the warehouse

After the game turns into “The Stanley Parable 2” at the conclusion of your previous playthrough, you’ll be able to play the game normally again. Continue through the main path until the narrator tells you to go through the left door. Instead, head through the right door, keep ignoring the narrator’s instructions, and continue to the warehouse.

Inside the warehouse, you’ll see a lift; do not board it. Instead, walk up the wooden ramp on the left side of the platform, which will allow you to climb on top of some boxes.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now, drop down to a platform below you. The figurine lies along a narrow catwalk.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Stanley Figurine #3: Under the stairs

From the beginning of a run, listen to the narrator until he tells you to go up the stairs. Instead, go down the stairs. At the bottom, peek under the final flight of steps to find this figurine.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Stanley Figurine #4: Near the Red and Blue doors

Like you did with figurine #2, head to the warehouse, but this time, board the cargo lift. Do not grab the bucket at the start of your run, otherwise, you will not be able to get the figurine on this run. While the lift is in the air, it will cross over a catwalk. Carefully drop down from the lift onto the catwalk, and head through the door on the right side of the room.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As you follow the path, you’ll come to a room featuring two doors: one red, one blue. Instead of heading through either of these doors, look to your right to find a closet housing the fourth figurine.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Stanley Figurine #5: Behind the secret passage

From the start of a new run, follow the narrator’s instructions until you reach your boss’ office. Enter the code “2845” into the keypad, and your boss’ fireplace will open up, revealing a secret, very poorly-lit passageway. Inside, you’ll find an elevator. Look opposite the elevator to find the fifth figurine.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Stanley Figurine #6: Your boss’ bathroom

Like the previous figurine, follow the narrator’s instructions until you reach your boss’ office. As you exit the staircase leading to the office, take a left, and you’ll find your boss’ private bathroom. Go in it to grab the final figurine.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Rewards for finding them all

Once you’ve found all six figurines, finish your current run. On your next run, some pretty…unusual things will happen. At the end of that run, you’ll see a new ending. Collecting every figurine is also a requirement to get the hidden “Epilogue” ending.