How to get the Carian Filigreed Crest in Elden Ring

Skills are an important aspect of your build. With a good skill, you can easily defeat an enemy before they even know what hit them. Because of this, it is important to keep your FP bar up so that you can use your skills. One of the easiest ways to help your FP bar is to reduce the cost of your skills. That is exactly what the Carian Filigreed Crest does. This talisman reduces the cost of your skills by 25%. Unfortunately, it will take a bit of time to obtain this talisman. Here is how you get the Carian Filigreed Crest in Elden Ring.

To obtain this talisman, you will need to complete part of Blaidd’s questline. His questline intertwines with Ranni’s questline. You will first meet Blaidd in the Mistwood to the east of Limgrave after talking to Kalé about the wolf sounds. Blaidd will be searching for a man named Darriwil. Defeat Darriwil in the Forlorn Hound Evergaol to continue Blaidd’s questline. After this event, he will tell you about the blacksmith on the road to Caria Manor. Head to the northern portion of Limgrave to where Blacksmith Iji can be found. Talk to Iji and tell him that Blaidd sent you. This will unlock the Carian Filigreed Crest in Iji’s inventory for purchase.

You don’t even need to do Blaidd’s quest to obtain the talisman. You can actually obtain it during Ranni’s quest as well. Unfortunately, it will require you to complete Ranni’s questline. After completing the questline, return to where Iji was to find him dead and surrounded by Black Knife Assassins. Luckily, the assassins will all be dead. Interact with Iji’s body to obtain his Bell Bearing. Give the Bell Bearing to the merchant in Roundtable Hold and the Carian Filigreed Crest will become available in their inventory.