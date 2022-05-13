How to get the Chica skin in Fortnite

Maria Lopez, better recognized as Chica to fans is a popular Puerto Rican Twitch streamer who is known for streaming Fortnite on her channel. The content creator 2.2 million followers on the platform and due to her success she has been able to collaborate with Epic Games on getting her own skin in Fortnite.

Her skin is available for purchase through the Fortnite item shop. Compared to every other creator who has received their own skin in the game, Chicas has the most amount of options. Once you buy the skin there are three different styles to choose from. The first has her wearing a cropped jacket, the second a black trench coat, and then the last has her in the same coat but the lapel and cuffs are rainbow-colored which is probably a connection to her LGBTQ+ background. On top of the three styles, there are also three headwear options. The first is simply no headwear with the second and third has Chica wearing sunglasses and a mask respectively.

Along with the skin is the Chica’s Star back bling which depicts a star with the Puerto Rican country colors as well as the option for a rainbow hologram style. The Chica bundle that’s available for 1,800 v-bucks comes with the Aida’s Edge harvesting tool and The Pollo Dance emote. The Pollo Dance emote is based on The Chicken Dance created by accordion player Werner Thomas.

If you want to purchase any of Chica’s items separately you can do that as well. The skin, harvesting tool, and emote for 1,500, 800, and 300 each. The Chica skin will not be in the shop forever, but will likely return in the future as more content creator skins are introduced to the game.