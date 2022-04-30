How to get the Jundland Wastes Kyber Brick behind bars in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

If you’re trying to get all the Kyber Bricks in the Jundland Wastes area of Tatooine in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, then there’s one particular Kyber Brick that is probably giving you trouble. It’s on the southwest edge of the Jundland Wastes map in what looks like a cave, but is actually a canyon. There’s a rectangular opening in the canyon wall with bars across it. Through the bars you can see a group of Jawas sitting around a campfire and, hovering tantalizingly on the other side of the fire is a Kyber Brick. But there seems to be no way to get through the bars.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get the Jundland Wastes Kyber Brick behind bars, you’ll need to use any character with a ranged weapon. It’s not always possible to switch characters when in the Jundland Wastes so, for example, if you’re in the Jundland Wastes at the beginning of Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, you’ll be stuck with R2-D2 and C-3PO (neither of whom can shoot) until after you’ve completed A Plan to Save Han. But once that level is complete, you’ll switch to Lando Calrissian (Jabba’s Palace), and he has a rifle.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With your ranged character selected, head over to the bars in the canyon, then turn around and look up. Like, way, way up. There’s a white and red target high on the opposite canyon wall. You maybe even need to move to one side in order to be able to look up high enough. Shoot that target and the bars will open, allowing you to get the Kyber Brick and complete the Cosy Campfires puzzle mission.