How to get the Legendary Trinket Coalescence in Guild Wars 2

The Coalescence Legendary Trinket in Guild Wars 2 is a multi-step process involving many Raids and hunting for resources. The Coalescence is a Trinket that provides great stat buffs and a great visual effect that will spruce up your character’s look. The prerequisite for obtaining this Legendary Trinket is that you’ll need to have the Path of Fire expansion.

To complete the Legendary Trinket, players must first complete three prior phases. The Coalescence I: Unbridled, Coalescence II: The Gift, and Coalescence III: Culmination, all of which are collections that must be completed to gain the necessary components for the final step.

You’ll need to be ready to spend a lot of time or money to craft the final stages of the Coalescence, which comprises four main parts. These will need to be placed in the Mystic Forge in Lion’s Arch before you can gain the final product.

These are the items you’ll need:

Item First tier Base tier Mystic Tribute 2x Gift of Condensed Magic 2x Gift of Condensed Might 77x Mystic Clover 250x Mystic Coin 2x Gift of Blood 2x Gift of Venom 2x Gift of Totems 2x Gift of Dust 2x Gift of Claws 2x Gift of Scales 2x Gift of Bones 2x Gift of Fangs Gift of Compassion Gift of Desert Mastery 6x Balls of Dark Energy Gift of Complex Emotions Legendary Divination 150x 1x Gift of the Desert 1x Gift of the Rider 1x Bloodstone Shard 250x Funerary Incense Completing Coalescence II: The Gift. Gift of Patience Coalescence III: Culmination Hateful Sworl Coalescence I: Unbridled

The Funerary Incense can be purchased from Renown Heart vendors in the Domain of Vabbi and Desert Highlands maps. They are limited to a single purchase a day from Renown Hearts and cost either Elegy Mosaics, Trade Contracts, Amalgamated Gemstones, Obsidian Shards, and Ectoplasm. You’ll also need Trade Contracts and Crystalline Ingots.