How to get the Master Chief skin in Fortnite

Fortnite has had some pretty surprising collaborations the last few years, but not many have been as shocking as the introduction of a Halo Master Chief skin. Although it was first brought to the game in Chapter 2 Season 5, the cosmetic has been made available a few times since. Here’s when and how you can add this legendary character to your locker.

The Halo Master Chief skin is a cosmetic exclusive to the Item Shop and comes at the cost of 1,500 V-Bucks. The Xbox mascot is also a part of a bundle that includes the Battle Legend Back Bling, Gravity Hammer Harvesting Tool, UNSC Pelican Glider, and Lil’ Warthog Traversal Emote — a steal considering it runs at just 2,600 V-Bucks. Those desiring the skin will have the chance to purchase it for at least 24 hours, starting on May 5, 2022 at 12 PM ET.

Despite its massive popularity with the community, Master Chief doesn’t come around as often to Fortnite as you’d think. It last appeared in the Item Shop on August 24, 2021. Yup, that means it had gone a mind-blogging 252 days without being up for purchase, making it one of the rarest skins players can own. Additionally, those playing on Xbox Series X/S can unlock its exclusive Matte Black style just by playing one full match with the character.

