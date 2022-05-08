How to get the Night Maiden’s Mist sorcery in Elden Ring

The Night Maiden’s Mist is a terrifying sorcery that instills fear in those caught in its deadly grasp. This is one of the night sorceries of Sellia, Town of Sorcery. When you use this spell, you release a life-sapping silver mist before you that deals damage to all caught within, including yourself. You best be careful when casting this sorcery or you could fall victim to its deadly embrace. Luckily, you can cast this spell while moving and on horseback to make getting out of it easier. Here is how you can get the Night Maiden’s Mist sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to go to the Caelid region. This is the region to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood. You will know when you reach this area because the ground will start to turn red. You can access this area by traveling across the land of northeastern Limgrave. You can also get to this area quicker by using the trapped chest in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins. This will take you directly to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel in the center of Caelid.

Once you reach Caelid, you will need to go to Gowry’s Shack. This area is near Sellia, Town of Sorcery. You can purchase the sorcery from Gowry, but only after you have completed part of his questline. To unlock him as a merchant, you will need to obtain the Unalloyed Gold Needle from Commander O’Neil in the Swamp of Aeonia to the west. After Gowry fixes the needle, give it to Milicent. Gowry will disappear for a little while Milicent moves to her next area. After she is gone, Gowry will return and become a merchant. He will sell the sorcery to you for 5,000 Runes.