How to get the Office Elevator ending in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe features quite a few new endings to discover, most of which are just as outrageous and amusing as the original game was. One of these endings, the “Office Elevator” ending, is a humorous musing on both writing and audience expectations; here’s how to unlock it.

Start by following the narrator’s directions up until reach your boss’ office. After riding the hidden elevator down, step out of it, and then step right back in. Hit the “up” button to take the elevator back up to your boss’ office.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As you step back into your boss’ office, the narrator will sarcastically praise you for your storytelling abilities. Once he’s finished, take the elevator back down, and then immediately take it back up to your boss’ office. The narrator will continue with his patronizing praise, and also claim he needs time to process your storytelling decisions, at which point the below “Please Hold” screen will appear.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once the narrator is done belittling you, head back down the elevator, and once more, immediately head back up. This time, the narrator will slow down the elevator, and let you off at a different floor. Once you step off the elevator, you’ll arrive in a new, linear area to cap off this hilarious route.