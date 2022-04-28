All the new endings in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

When The Stanley Parable was released in 2013, it debuted with 19 endings. Nine years later, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe adds even more endings to the mind-bending narrative adventure. The new endings are just as clever and well-written as the original game’s were, and like the old endings, they require a bit of work to unlock.

Below, we’ve listed every new ending we’ve discovered in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, along with a description of what each ending entails. As such, be advised that spoilers for The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe lie ahead.

New Content Ending

After a few runs, Stanley discovers a door labeled “new content.” Inside, he finds a presentation about the history of The Stanley Parable, before reaching a room alleged to contain the Ultra Deluxe edition’s new content.

Inside the room, you discover that this “new content” is simply being able to jump inside of a small ring a couple of dozen times. The run ends with the narrator disappointed. Before the game reloads, he expresses a desire to “get back to what The Stanley Parable is really about.”

Reviews Ending

After you get the “New Content” ending, your next run starts with the narrator pushing open a vent before urging Stanley to go through it. Through the vent, you discover The Memory Zone — a place created by the narrator that’s meant to serve as both a monument to The Stanley Parable’s critical success, as well as a reminder that the game is allegedly perfect as it is. Inside this zone, you walk through several rooms containing snippets of real reviews of The Stanley Parable written back in 2013.

However, things take a turn for the worst when you uncover negative reviews written by the Steam community, which criticize the game’s narrator for being annoying. In response, the narrator decides to create a dialogue-skipping button to allow players to skip through his lines. After pressing the button multiple times, Stanley finds that he has actually skipped forward in time by a vast amount of years. The run concludes as Stanley stands alone in a barren wasteland — not even accompanied by the narrator.

The Stanley Parable 2 Ending

This is where things get unhinged. After the “Reviews” ending, if you head through the “new content” door, you’ll discover there’s an even bigger “new content” sign next to it. Head through the door, and the narrator will walk you through an art gallery devoted to “The Stanley Parable 2.”

Here, you’ll walk through a series of exhibits showcasing features of this sequel. Once you exit the exhibit, the game will be renamed “The Stanley Parable 2,” and you’ll unlock a handful of new in-game features.

Stanley Figurines Ending

After unlocking The Stanley Parable 2, you’ll be able to find figurines scattered throughout the building. Once you pick them all up, the narrator will congratulate you. During your next run, the narrator will take you through recreations of the locations where you found each figurine as a way of looking back fondly on your time spent searching for them.

Eventually, the narrator will begin expositing heavily about himself. He’ll reveal that he used to be “different,” “passionate,” as well as a big decision-maker, but later in life, he stopped making decisions. It’s then revealed that Stanley is the narrator’s creation; he’s a character created by the narrator for the sole purpose of decision-making. The narrator then says that despite finding comfort in the companionship offered by Stanley, he would like to start thinking for himself again. This ending concludes with the narrator resolving to “give Stanley one more run of the office” before retiring him for good.

Epilogue Ending

This ending seemingly follows the “Reviews” ending, with Stanley alone in a barren wasteland. After an unspecified amount of time passes, Stanley discovers a demolished building similar to the one he crawled out of in the “Reviews” endings.

Inside, he finds a negative review for The Stanley Parable 2 that decries it as “dull” and “insulting to its fan base.” There’s also a report on a press release to be found, which reveals the developers of The Stanley Parable have resolved not to create any more entries in The Stanley Parable franchise.

Soon after, you encounter a computer that seems to house a sentient mind, of sorts. It laments the fact that there will be no further Stanley Parable games, before hitting you with a proposition to make the next Stanley Parable game. You’re then given the opportunity to give The Stanley Parable 3 a subtitle of your own choosing, which will appear on the title screen following the epilogue.

Warehouse Vent Ending

If you choose not to follow the narrator’s instructions, and instead go to the warehouse, you can drop down to a lower platform to find a hidden vent. Head through it, and you’ll find a new room in the warehouse. The narrator’s voice will start to skip, and a nearby cassette player seems to imply that the narrator is nothing more than a tape recording. However, the narrator quickly rebukes this line of thought, and then berates you for entertaining such a theory. The run ends once the narrator finishes belittling you.

Office Elevator Ending

The “Office Elevator” ending is unlocked by repeatedly going up and down the elevator between Stanley’s boss’ office and the Mind Control Facility. Every time you take the elevator up/down, the narrator will mockingly praise you as a genius storyteller. Once you take the elevator up for the third time, the narrator will seemingly take you to an alternate reality, where Stanley is an acclaimed storyteller about to give a motivational speech.

This route ends with Stanley going up on stage to deliver a speech as the bright lights blind him.

Bottom of the Mind Control Room Ending

For this ending, you simply have to climb over the chair by the light switch in the Mind Control Facility. This will allow you to hop over the railing, which means you’ll fall to the bottom of the Mind Control room. The narrator will then briefly explain how getting to the bottom of this room was originally a glitch in The Stanley Parable’s 2013 release, and that for Ultra Deluxe, the developers decided to add a little something extra for those who opted to try the glitch again.

The narrator will then play a special song with lyrics that celebrate you for achieving this ending. At the end of the song, the game will reload.

Reassurance Bucket Endings

In addition to the above endings, there are also quite a few less grandiose endings that you can unlock by carrying the Reassurance Bucket — which you can pick up after unlocking The Stanley Parable 2 — through most of the original game’s endings. These endings tend to be similar to the ones present in the base game, albeit with a healthy helping of new, hilarious dialogue by the narrator, as well as a few new scenes that humorously incorporate buckets into each ending. If you know the original game like the back of your hand, we recommend you pick up the bucket at the start of each playthrough to get a slightly different Stanley Parable experience.