How to get the Rail Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

As part of another Wild Week in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the Rail Gun has finally made its first appearance since last chapter. The weapon is a one of a kind heavy weapon in that it is able to shoot through structures and hit an opponent standing directly behind it. It can even amass a total of 188 damage, making it one of the best at long range. Here’s where to find the Rail Gun and how to collect thousands of XP just by using it.

Despite its unique ability, players can discover the Rail Gun simply by opening up standard chests, IO Chests, or from ground loot. It’s here players will find one of its three rarities: Rare, Epic, or Legendary, with their basic damage rates spanning from 85 to 94 damage per shot. Each of these also hold one round per magazine and a reload time just under three seconds. This may seem underwhelming, but each rarity is able to do double its damage when successfully landing a headshot. Additionally, players can also expect it to supply around 500 to 550 damage to structures.

Those looking to earn XP and eventually complete the Battle Pass should look no further than finishing the Rail Gun Recon Quests, a limited-time set of challenges that revolve around mastering the weapon and Recon Scanner. Quests for the Rail Gun include dealing 500 damage, earning one headshot, and dealing 500 damage from 50 or more meters away. Better yet, players capable of finishing each will net 25,000 XP and unlock additional stages in some of these challenges. The Rail Gun and its dedicated quests are scheduled to disappear once more on May 31 at 9 AM ET, so players excited to earn massive amounts of XP should act fast.

