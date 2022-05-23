Pac-Man items are heading to Fortnite in June

Pac-Man is ‘waka waka waka’ its way to Fortnite starting on June 2nd, according to an announcement on the official Japanese Pac-Man website. The collaboration between the battle royale game and the 80s game icon will allow players to purchase a series of items with a ‘Pac-Man’ design motif which will be available starting next month.

Rather than getting to play as Pac-Man and other related character skins like Ms. Pac-Man and Baby Pac-Man, players will be able to dress themselves in Pac-Man merch in Fortnite. The Pac-Man crossover is set to come in two weeks which is right before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 concludes in the season-ending event, the Seven-IO war.

The announcement is a part of a Pac-Man’s 42nd anniversary which Bandai Namco is celebrating all week. Seeing how Pac-Man has been a regular guest of Super Sash Bros. on Nintendo, the crossover into Fortnite isn’t too surprising. As of writing, Epic Games hasn’t said anything about the collaboration in a blog post yet but it’s only a matter of time before they officially confirm Pac-Man’s Fortnite crossover.

Pac-Man’s inclusion in Fortnite is the game’s latest crossover which recently added a Robocop skin and brought Star Wars items and skins back in Fortnite’s current season. An Obi-Wan Kenobi skin is also slated to release in Fortnite later this week.