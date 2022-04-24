How to get the Rainbolt legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Coiled Captors DLC brought in a bunch of legendary items to try out. Among these legendary items are a group of spells that are quite powerful. One of the more interesting spells added with this DLC is called Rainbolt. While this spell does do damage, that is not what makes it great. This spell applies a random status effect to every enemy hit by it, just hold down the trigger and watch the rainbows fly. Here is how you can get the Rainbolt legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This spell, like many of the other legendary items in the Wonderlands, is a world drop. That means that it can drop from almost any notable loot source. Luckily, this does not apply to every loot source in the game. Instead, this spell can only drop from notable loot sources in the DLC, making it a little easier to obtain than other world-drop legendary items. Some of the key places where you can obtain this item are the Wheel of Fate, vending machines, enemies, and Chums.

You can farm this legendary spell from Chums, the boss of the DLC. He has a greater chance to drop any of the legendary items from the DLC, especially if you defeat him on the hardest difficulty level. If you don’t feel like farming Chums, you can also obtain this spell from the rabbit statues in the Chaos Chamber. Keep in mind that you need to beat Chums before the legendary items from the DLC are unlocked in the Chaos Chamber. Before farming for legendary gear, make sure to increase your Loot Luck. This can be done by collecting the Lucky Dice and completing the Shrine of Aaron G.