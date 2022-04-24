How to get the Dynamo legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Coiled Captors DLC introduced many new legendary items to the Wonderlands. Among these legendary items are a bunch of new spells for you to try out. One of these new spells is rather explosive and it is called Dynamo. This legendary spell shoots out a bundle of dynamite that explodes multiple times after it is launched. This can cause some pretty devastating damage when used at the right time. Here is how you can get the Dynamo legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This spell, like most of the legendary items in the game, is considered to be a world drop. This means that it is possible for this item to drop from almost anywhere in the Wonderlands. Luckily, the Coiled Captors DLC limited where this item can drop. It is a world drop in the DLC only. This means that it can drop from any enemy in the DLC. It can also appear in the vending machines in Dreamveil Overlook, and be dropped by the Wheel of Fate.

The best ways to farm this legendary spell are to either go to the Chaos Chamber or fight the DLC boss Chums. Chums is always found at the end of the Coiled Captors DLC and has four difficulty levels. The higher the difficulty level, the more likely you are to get legendary rewards from him. If you don’t feel like running the DLC, you can also farm the rabbit statues at the end of the Chaos Chamber. One of the rabbit statues is only able to drop spells, making it easier to obtain this spell. Remember to raise your Loot Luck stat before farming for legendary gear. You can raise this stat by collecting the Lucky Dice around the world or by completing the Shrine of Aaron G.