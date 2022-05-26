In a game like Roller Champions, momentum is everything. As both the orange and blue team race around the track to gather up laps and try to score points, it is important to make sure you have the speed advantage to either avoid enemies on offense, catch up with them on defense, or stick with your teammates to work together to score. If you find yourself exceeding speeds of 141.622 km/h at any point, you will earn yourself an achievement or trophy called “But my calculations were correct” as you speed along the path. Here is how to do it.

How to hit 141.622 km/h in Roller Champions

To reach the speed threshold to earn the “But my calculations were correct” achievement or trophy, you will want to use your teammates as you skate around the arena. Make sure that both you and a teammate are moving at least about 60 km/h and you are close enough behind them to be drafting them. Get close enough to grab onto them and launch yourself forward L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox. The burst of speed should easily get you close to 141 km/h. If you do not get it on your first try, just keep grabbing onto your teammates as you are going around the track. Also, if you can grab them as you are about to go down a slope, that will help you speed up even more.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you are having issues getting a teammate to work with you for the achievement, we recommend using the sides of the arena to your advantage, but this will take you out of contention in the game for a little bit, so don’t do this in a ranked match. Face yourself towards one of the walls and uppercut your way into the sky. Instantly then pump yourself as you come back down to hit high speeds. If you did not hit the speed requirement, just use your momentum to go up the opposite wall and repeat the process to get more momentum coming back down.