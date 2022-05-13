How to lean as you aim in Rainbow Six Mobile

The Rainbow Six games are well known for being the most popular tactical shooters on the video game market. These games are meant to feel closer to a real-world experience than you would get with something like Call of Duty. There really are not many arcade-like features to this series. When sneaking around trying to find enemies in Rainbow Six Mobile, you want to watch out around almost every corner you encounter. Running into rooms blindly will leave you as an easy target for the enemy to pick off. With that in mind, here is how to lean in Rainbow Six Mobile.

How to lean while you aim in Rainbow Six Mobile

There are multiple ways you are able to lean in Rainbow Six Mobile. The first is if you have Lean Buttons on in your Button List (it is turned on by default). Just press the corresponding lean button on the left side of the screen above the movement pad. Once you press one of them, you will stay leaning that way until you press it again.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second way is by using the Lean Slider. Hold down the aim button above the fire button on the right side of the screen. As you hold it, slide the button either left or right, and your character will follow your motion.

The third way is if you have Lean Edge Tap turned on in your Button List (it is off by default). While aiming down the sights, you can tap either side of your screen, and your operator will lean in that direction.

When you are in a match, you have a lot of doorways and windows that you can sneakily move up to. You never know when an enemy is crouched nearby, waiting for you to step into their sights. With the lean, you can protect most of your body and put yourself in a better position to shoot them. If you are going to lean in either direction, your character will automatically aim down the sights as you do it. You can not lean without looking down at your sight.