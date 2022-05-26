How to preload Diablo Immortal on PC

With Diablo Immortal releasing soon, fans of the series are going to want to give the new game a try, regardless of how much its original announcement annoyed them back in the day. Diablo is still Diablo, after all. Luckily, if you are wholly against mobile titles, the game can be downloaded early on your PC to be ready to play on June 2. Here is how to preload Diablo Immortal on your PC.

Related: All Global release times for Diablo Immortal

How to preload Diablo Immortal on your PC

Preloading Diablo Immortal on your PC before it releases in a few days is super simple and will only take a few clicks. First, you will need to open up the Battle.net client and log in with your account. If you don’t have Battle.net, you can download it for free. Your first time doing this will have an advertisement for the game pop up that you can click. It will then take you directly to the game’s page, but if you don’t have that, it is also easy to find in the store.

In the top left corner, click on All Games. You should find Diablo Immortal as the first entry since it is a featured game. If you don’t see it, filter out the titles for Blizzard games.

Once you get on the game’s page, simply press to begin installing. You will need to verify you are over 18 years old, but that is all it takes. If you haven’t yet, you can also pull up a QR code for the mobile port of the game and register to download that version once it is available. Unfortunately, there is no early install for the game at least yet, but you can set it to download once it is available automatically.