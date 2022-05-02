How to reach A Rank League in Nintendo Switch Sports

While Nintendo Switch Sports is not the most hardcore competitive game you will find in video games, it does have an internal ranking system for players to get a good basis of how well they have performed to others. The Pro League will assign you a letter ranking to show you where you stand amongst the game’s other pro league members. Here is how to reach A Rank, the top spot in Nintendo Switch Sports Pro Leagues.

Advancing through the ranks in any of Nintendo Switch Sports’ Pro Leagues is very straightforward. The various ranks scale from E on the low side to A at the very top. You can see your current rank on Spocco Square when choosing what sports you want to play.

If you want a casual online experience, you can turn off Pro League by opening Options, going to User Settings, and selecting Pro League Settings. You can turn off Pro League for any individual sport if you do not want to play competitively in that section of the game.

To advance to A rank all the way from E, all you need to do is simply play and win matches of that sport until you are placed in the A tier. As of this writing, it appears that wins and losses are the only determining factor of where you stand on the competitive ladder, so don’t worry about your scores. As you get placed higher, you will be going up against opponents ranked similarly in Pro League. Just focus on coming away with wins in whatever mode you play to shoot yourself to the top.