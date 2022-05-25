How to repair your suit in Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Maintaining the integrity of your suit is key to surviving your shifts in Hardspace: Shipbreaker. When your suit gets damaged, it can allow oxygen to start leaking out, which will ultimately result in your untimely demise if left untreated.

When it comes to fixing up your suit, you have two main options. More often than not, you’re better off spending a bit of your hard-earned cash at the Master Jack vendor kiosk. But if you’re lucky, you might find an extra suit-patching kit lying around the ship you’re salvaging, allowing you to repair your suit at no extra cost.

How to know if your suit needs repairing

Like your oxygen, health, and fuel, you can observe your suit integrity through a gauge at the bottom of your HUD. As you get banged up, you should see this meter deplete. However, you won’t need to worry too much about the status of your suit unless you start severely leaking oxygen, which normally happens when your helmet breaks. If you notice a crack in your helmet, seek repair immediately, otherwise, your character will suffocate.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Method #1: The Master Jack kiosk

When you start a level, you’ll spawn on the Master Jack platform, which has a kiosk on it. If you ever need a suit repair, you can just float back to your starting position, and interact with the kiosk terminal to purchase a suit patch kit.

The patching kit costs $15,000, but that’s a drop in the bucket compared to what you’ll haul in on any given shift. Once you purchase the kit, your suit will be patched right up, and you won’t have to worry about it breaking anymore.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Method #2: Picking up a patching kit

While scavenging abandoned ships for valuable resources, you might discover an unused patching kit or two. If you’re in need of a repair, you can simply pick one of these up to automatically patch your suit up. Be advised that these are used upon pickup, meaning that you can’t pick them up to save for later. As such, if you’re not in immediate need of a patching kit, we recommend you hold off on picking a loose one up until you need a repair.