How to smash goal posts in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 captures the essence of Mexico by paying homage to a number of the country’s favorite pastimes. One such is football, or soccer, depending on what part of the world you are from. The map in FH5 includes a number of goal posts, but you don’t football with any of them. Instead, you’ll actually want to destroy those with your cars. But how can you find these goals posts in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

To smash goal posts in Forza Horizon 5, the first task is to find a football (soccer) field, specifically locations where the nets can actually be crushed by a vehicle.

A good spot to go to is not the Estadio Horizon, but instead at the eastern part of the Forza Horizon 5 map. If you know where The Colossus is, there is actually a football field that is right to the north of that event. The field is adjacent to the Avenida Speed Trap.

Here’s a good look at where this field is on the map:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you are at the football field, the rest is relatively self-explanatory. Line up your car with the goal posts, tap RT, and move the left analog stick towards the posts.

We should note here that if you need to destroy a number of goal posts for an in-game mission, it’s important to be mindful of this little trick. Go to the Main Menu, and scroll to the Online section. Make sure that your world is set to ‘Horizon Solo’ as opposed to ‘Horizon Life.’ If you see an option to activate Horizon Solo on the bottom-right tab, click it.

By doing this, you will then be able to use Y to rewind, immediately after smashing a goal post. This will re-spawn the post, and allow the user to crush it again and again.