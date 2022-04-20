How to solve the Dragonsnake Bog symbol puzzle on Dagobah in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

After you have completed the Hibernation Station level in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you will be returned to Luke Skywalker in the Dragonsnake Bog, and will now be able to complete the One With The Force puzzle. You cannot complete this puzzle before completing Hibernation Station.

The northern edge of the Dragonsnake Bog map is divided into four distinct sections. Go to the second section from the west (or the left, if you prefer) and you’ll see a brown monolith with a symbol that looks like a V on it. This is a “yirt” in the Star Wars alphabet, and the fact that there is one wisp floating above this monolith tells you that this is the first part of the puzzle.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Find the second part by bouncing off the mushroom-shaped object near the first monolith. Get onto the rock ledge, then go right and jump to the wooden platform. From here you can see the second monolith. It’s obscured by branches, but the symbol on it is like a triangle with the top cut off — an “osk” in the Star Wars alphabet.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From the first and second monoliths, head southwest and find the third monolith behind Yoda’s hut. It has a kind of backwards F on it, otherwise known as a “dorn” in the Star Wars alphabet.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Use the Force to stack the two crates in front of Yoda’s hut, then use them to get up onto the tree. Climb the tree using the handholds, then use the vines to swing across the next tree. Jump and swing up this tree, and over to the next one, then use another two vines to cross the next gap. Three more vines and you’ll reach the fourth and final monolith, which bears a symbol that looks like a T and a Y fused together then fell over sideways. That’s an “aurek” in the Star Wars alphabet, and is the last piece of the Dragonsnake Bog puzzle.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Go to the middle of the northern edge of the map and follow a path south up a slight slope. At the end of the path you’ll find four more monoliths, each of which corresponds to the four individual monoliths you already found. You can tell which corresponds to which by the number of wisps floating above them. The Dragonsnake Bog puzzle code is yirt-osk-dorn-aurek, so use the Force to set each of the four monoliths to the correct symbol (see screenshot) and complete the One With The Force puzzle, earning yourself a Kyber Brick into the bargain.