How to unlock gear and clothing in Nintendo Switch Sports

Among a sea of competitors in Nintendo Switch Sports, you’ll want to stand out with a unique look. What can help you achieve is that is by unlocking new gear and clothing in Nintendo Switch Sports. Here’s how to do it.

Nintendo Switch Sports has a progression system that has you level up after completing matches. Once you’ve leveled up, you’ll be able to unlock a new piece of gear or clothing. You can pick the category of unlockable you’d like but unfortunately, it will be done by a random draw.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The option to get a new item comes instantly after the match. It will give you two collections to pick between. You should stick to one set if you collect all the items, you’ll get a completion bonus seen on the right-hand side of the card. For example, the Simple Collection will give you a blue skirt and white shirt for women and a pink fleece with blue jeans for men. Take a glance at both options and pick the right one for you.

Screenshot via DoubleXP

Keep in mind that the items on the collection are a limited-time deal. If you don’t snag them within the time allocated on the top right (12 days left in the above screenshot, for example), you’re likely out of luck.

When trying to get the gear you want quickly, we recommend playing rounds of badminton or tennis as they’re fast to get through, as opposed to bowling. They’re the best way to grind experience for the next gift.

One thing to keep in mind is that you can’t obtain points offline. You’ll need to gain them through online matches, so you’ll need to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online if you want to give your character more clothing options.