How to unlock Tailor’s Flooring in V Rising

Flooring in V Rising is more than just an aesthetic choice. Although there are a few different visual styles for each type of flooring available to choose from, arguably the most important function of your chosen flooring is to reduce the resource costs of using structures of the same type. To do this you’ll need to make sure all flooring in a room is matching and the room is separated from any other room by walls or entrances. With this in mind, if you’re looking to craft large volumes of things like Cotton Yarn or Leather, you’ll be wanting some Tailor’s Flooring.

What you’ll need

Before you can build Tailor’s Flooring, you’ll need to discover the technology at the Study. If you don’t have the Study yet, you can build it after you collect V Blood from Nicholaus the Fallen. Once you have a Study, there are two different ways you can find the research you need. Unfortunately, both require a bit of patience and luck.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fastest way to research flooring is to find the associated research tome as loot, but this is far from guaranteed. In our case, we found the tome for Tailor’s Flooring in Dunley Farmlands, which makes sense considering you’ll only have a way of producing cloth after you head there at least once. That said, there’s a chance you could find the tome in other areas as well.

The most reliable way to research Tailor’s Flooring is by gathering scrolls and using them to discover random technologies at the Study. Due to the large number of technology at the Study, combined with the fact that there’s a chance of discovering duplicate technology with this process, this can take quite a while. If possible, your best bet may just be to pick up a few scrolls from enemy camps whenever you pass by as you’re working toward other objectives, rather than spending all your energy farming scrolls.

How to build Tailor’s Flooring

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you research Tailor’s Flooring, you can build it for a cost of two cloth, four planks, and four Blood Essence. You’ll have the choice of either the deep red Burgundy option or the pale green Myrtle version. Place your chosen variety down like you would any other flooring, and once you fill an entire room your Tailor type structures will require 25% fewer resources to perform their tasks.

