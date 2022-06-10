How to unlock the Chain Gear set in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Setting up your character with the best gear possible in Mario Strikers: Battle League is important to increasing their stats and helping them perform better in certain areas of the game. Looking at all the gear and what it has to offer should be one of the first moves you make before blindly assigning it and hopping into battle. Here is a breakdown of the Chain Gear set in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

Chain Gear set in Mario Strikers: Battle League, explained

The Chain Gear set is one of the beginning gear sets in the game, so you do not need to meet any special requirements before you can purchase it. That being said, you can not equip it until you buy each piece for 100 coins each, or 400 coins total, in the Gear Settings section of the game. Once you have accumulated the coins, you can look at the stats and assign them to your favorite character.

Each Chain Gear item is dedicated to improving the Passing stat on your character. Here is what each item does:

Chain Helmet – Passing +2, Speed -2

Chain Gauntlets – Passing +2, Shooting -2

Chain Plate – Passing +2, Technique -2

Chain Boots – Passing +2, Strength -2

As you can see, if you decide to equip all of the Chain Gear set onto a character at one time, you are making a passing machine. They will be a little worse in several other areas of the game if you decide to do this, though, so be sure to weigh the options as you do this.