How to unlock the Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate raid in Final Fantasy XIV

Ultimate raids are one of the most insane challenges that Final Fantasy XIV has to offer. It has been some time since a new one has been added to the game, and the pandemic caused a delay in the development for the newest one. Players have been waiting a long time to take on the bosses from the Heavensward expansion, including King Thordan, in a gauntlet of skill. Luckily, Patch 6.11 finally adds the new Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate raid with shiny new thematic weapons and bragging rights as rewards upon conquering it.

Unlocking Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate is actually extremely simple on paper, but harder to accomplish than it seems. The easy part is simply having a character with a level 90 Disciple of War or Magic job. The true difficulty of being able to tackle this raid comes from the fact that the player must also have defeated Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle on Savage difficulty. This content has the current final boss for Savage content, Hesperos, and is one of the hardest fights outside of Ultimate raiding currently in the Endwalker expansion.

Should you manage to meet the requirements, the only thing left to do is to speak with the Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan on a level 90 Disciple of War or Magic job. Once unlocked, the Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate raid can be accessed by using the Raid Finder and forming a party of eight players who have also unlocked the raid.