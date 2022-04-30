How to unlock the multi sport queue in Nintendo Switch Sports

Queuing for an online game of Nintendo Switch Sports is notably fluid in that, rather than waiting through long queue times for a single sport, players can choose up to three sports to queue for at the same time. Ordering these three sports in terms of priority, players are sure to be playing a sport that they actually want to in as little time as possible.

However, the ability to queue online in this way isn’t unlocked by default. Before they can queue for three sports, players must first prove that they can, at least, play three sports.

Unlocking multi-sport queuing: Practice makes perfect

Image via Nintendo

Rather than immediately dive into Nintendo Switch Sports’ online content, players are instead encouraged to try out at least three sports in offline play, facing off against the game’s proprietary artificial intelligence. This process can be accomplished both cooperatively and competitively with another local player, meaning that couch-cooperative gamers can help each other to reach online play.

In this setting, player’s can get a feel for the controls of each mini-game, with the first play session of each sport including a tutorial. Additionally, a dry run against bots can be enough to acclimate new players to the pace of play that they can expect against online opponents.

