How to unlock the Paper Press in V Rising

In V Rising, you’ll have to conduct a lot of research to discover new recipes and gears. Each research you do on the Research Desk will cost 50 Paper, which is not easy to get your hands on. Although Paper can be farmed through chests and defeating mobs, it can also be crafted through Paper Press. That said, you won’t have access to Paper Press by default, and it needs to be acquired similar to many other pieces of equipment in the game.

How to get Paper Press

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To unlock Paper Press, you need to defeat Nicholaus the Fallen, who is a level 37 boss. You will be able to find Nicholaus the Fallen in the northern section of Farbane woods near the Forgotten Cemetry.

Nicholaus the Fallen is an undead boss, so it’s best to use an Iron weapon. However, if you don’t have an Iron weapon, you can use weapons that do AoE attacks. The boss’ primary attack is where he shoots an orb that explodes upon hitting any surface. He will also summon skeletons that will run towards you to deal damage. The boss will occasionally use a fear attack, where he will teleport near you in a blink and deal massive damage. A red circle will appear whenever he is about to teleport, indicating where he will spawn; when this happens, dash toward the opposite direction to avoid the incoming damage.

The best bet while fighting Nicholaus the Fallen is maintaining distance and dodging as many attacks as possible. A Crossbow is an excellent weapon for the battle as it can easily clear the pesky skeletons and deal damage from far.

Once you defeat Nicholaus the Fallen, you’ll receive Study as one of the rewards. Using Study, you’ll be able to research new technologies, including Paper Press. After successfully researching the recipe for Paper Press using Study, you’ll be able to craft it using 12 Planks and 12 Copper Ingots. Finally, insert x4 Plant Fibres and x12 Sawdust in the Paper Press to get a sheet of Paper.