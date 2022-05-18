The flashlight is a key item in Evil Dead: The Game that can be used in the wrong fashion. Maybe you leave the light on too long or completely forget that it’s a feature in the game. Here’s how to use the flashlight in Evil Dead: The Game properly.

Best strategies with the flashlight in Evil Dead: The Game

In Evil Dead: The Game, you’ll be witness to many darkened areas as you try to find resources. Many houses will be derelict with no lighting whatsoever. In these situations, you’ll want to use your flashlight. Activate it by pressing the left D-Pad button on your controller. It will then emit a source of light that moves with your character within the darkness of night.

Be careful, however, as the flashlight only lasts for a certain amount of time. Make sure when you can see clearly ahead of you that you turn off the flashlight by pressing the left D-Pad button once more. Use it sparingly, only in key moments of the match, because if it runs out, you won’t be able to recharge it. It’s not like the popular Outlast horror games, in which you can use batteries to refill the energy of the flashlight.

Flashlights are best used within buildings because that is typically where the best loot is within each round of Evil Dead: The Game. You can find legendary weapons just by flicking on a light and revealing it within the darkness. It can also help you spot vital Shemp’s Cola bottles that can heal you. Or, the flashlight can show a matchbox that can be used to create a fire and reduce your fear.

If you do run out of power for your flashlight, try to stick around your party members. You could even be polite and ask if they could light a certain way for you. It’s best to stick around teammates anyway as your fear will go up slower if you act together in the same vicinity.