How to win at Tennis in Nintendo Switch Sports – Tips and Tricks

Tennis is one of the most accessible sports in the world as you are propelling a ball from back to back. However, in Nintendo Switch Sports, there are some tips and tricks that will elevate your game. Here’s how to succeed at this virtual take on tennis.

Best positioning

In tennis, it’s important to keep pace with the volley. It’s a balancing act between returning the ball safely or trying to be daring with a risky shot back. To fully utilize the court, you’ll need to know how to handle the ball with your Joycon. Timing your swing with each shot will dictate where the ball will go. If you want to go for a balanced shot back, you will have to keep to the rhythm of the ball hitting the ground. However, you can disrupt it in a few ways.

First, you can alter the direction of the ball, depending on where you have the Joycon in your hand. If you want to go for a straight shot rather than the typical diagonal fashion, slightly twist the controller down to create a straight shot. If you want to shoot further to the left or the right, manoeuver the Joycon in that direction as you swing. If you practice these movements enough, you can master the trick shots that will confuse your opponents.

For this game in Nintendo Switch Sports, you’ll also want to move the ball in the opposite direction of where the players are. This will throw them out of step and may make them staggered when trying to dive for the ball. When this occurs, the other player will give you a flimsy shot. When it turns purple, get ready to strike the ball with speed and power to the opposite side of the opponent. You’ll then get a likely point.

Keep in mind that you should always be able to return the ball in close proximity to your character. If it stretches outside of their area, they’ll dive and be more likely to return shots that allow your opponent to smash the ball hard and fast back.

Watch out

When following the ball, you’ll want to watch for its trajectory. Many games can be won by letting the player go out of bounds with their return shots. If you see the ball moving sharply to the left or right, don’t hit it back. If it seems like the ball will hit the line, volley it back just in case. These are easy points for the opponent to give away, so make sure you don’t return every ball that heads your way if it looks disorderly. By the way, if your ball lands on the line, you’ll get bonus points for leveling up and gaining new clothing.

The game will also take into account how strong your motion is when striking the ball. If you want to go for a shot that is close to the net, try to waggle the Joycon a little softer. If you want to go for a hard shot, swing faster. Admittedly, the difference between these motions is minute, but if you can master how to volley the ball back and forth, you should be able to get this down.