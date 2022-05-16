Is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout free to play?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout turned the traditional battle royale craze on its head when it launched during the summer of 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Steam. A huge part of its initial popularity was likely owed to launching day one on PlayStation Plus. Without it, it might not have been sustainable enough to see ports to other platforms.

After two years, with the Xbox and Nintendo Switch ports on the horizon, you’re probably wondering whether any changes are being made to Fall Guys’ monetization or release model.

Is Fall Guys free to play

Beginning June 21, 2022, Fall Guys is free to play on every platform. This includes the Epic Games Store, Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. This opens Fall Guys up to a massive new audience that will undoubtedly strengthen its player base and longevity. As some might expect, the free to play launch also coincides with a new season that brings a host of new obstacle courses to the game.

Despite becoming free, Fall Guys will still offer a free season pass in addition to a paid premium season pass. While you may not get everything, you’re still unlocking plenty of stuff throughout a season as a free player. Crowns are no longer going to be usable within the store, with existing players able to convert unspent Crowns into Kudos. Kudos will remain the primary currency, with all users able to obtain them during normal gameplay.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout coming to Xbox and Nintendo platforms opens up the possibilities regarding crossover events and costumes. In the past, we’ve seen first party PlayStation characters such as Astro Bot, Aloy, and Sackboy make their way over to the obstacle-driven madness.

Perhaps at some point in the future, we may see Mario, Zelda, Master Chief, and even Gears of War costumes come to Fall Guys. We’ve already caught glimpses of unexpected intellectual properties such as Doom Guy and the Cacodemon during the May 16 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout livestream.