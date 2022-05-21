Is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on Xbox Game Pass?

With Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout finally making its way to other console platforms, even more people can experience the thrill of your bumbling jellybean creatures climbing and tumbling all over each other as they reach the end goal of each stage. On Xbox, these kinds of games are perfect for the Game Pass subscription service. With that in mind, will Fall Guys be available for Game Pass subscribers?

Is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on Game Pass?

When Fall Guys makes its debut on Xbox on June 21, it will not be available via Xbox Game Pass. That being said, the game is moving to a free-to-play model at this time, so you will not need to purchase it to have access to the game. You will have full access to all game modes and crossplay with your friends on other platforms. The only thing you will need to pay for is each season’s battle pass to unlock new cosmetics.

While you can access Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for free without a Game Pass subscription, if you are a subscriber, you can earn free cosmetics up to three months after the game’s release. Every month Game Pass subscribers can earn various rewards for being in the service, and Fall Guys is offering free skins and other add-ons for participating. As of this writing, we do not know what exactly the cosmetics are, but we would expect some kind of green Xbox theme or potentially a Master Chief skin if we are lucky.

Alongside the season pass and free Game Pass cosmetics, we expect there to be other Xbox franchise crossovers in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. We already mentioned Halo, but Gears, Banjo-Kazooie, Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and Doom are just a few other franchises that could potentially be included in future cosmetic releases.