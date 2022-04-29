Is it safe to play Nintendo Switch Sports without a Joy-Con strap? Answered

Nintendo Switch Sports is a hit of nostalgia for essentially anyone who had access to a Wii in 2006 and beyond in a family setting. Whether you went to your grandparents’ house or visited an aunt or uncle, it seemed every family member had Wii Sports ready to go on their television during family gatherings. One of the most prominent messages made in that game was to properly slip on the wrist strap to keep you from throwing your Wiimote into the TV. With Nintendo Switch Sports, we have the Joy-Con strap. Can you safely play without sliding them on?

While you are completely capable of playing Nintendo Switch Sports without the Joy-Con straps, it is not necessarily something we recommend. If you have lost them or simply don’t want to put them on, the game will not stop you. However, you will want to be extra careful while you play not to let go of the Joy-Con as you swing your arms around the room. There has been no shortage of horror stories on YouTube of people breaking their TV or controller because it slipped out of their hands. Additionally, if there are people around you, you don’t want to throw your Joy-Con at them accidentally.

Every brand new Joy-Con you buy comes with a strap that slides onto your wrist. If you have lost it and want another, you can purchase used ones at stores like Gamestop or find them brand new at other stores.