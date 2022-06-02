Is Resident Evil 4 Remake on PSVR2? Answered

At PlayStation’s June State of Play, Capcom announced it would remake yet another classic Resident Evil title with Resident Evil 4 Remake. While the game looks to resemble the original release pretty closely, it looks like PSVR2 owners will get a chance to check out the game from a different angle. At the end of the announcement trailer, Capcom revealed Resident Evil 4 Remake would receive PSVR2 content, and that said content was also in development.

The company didn’t state whether the VR content would launch alongside the base game in March 2023, nor did it specify what this content would be. At this time, it’s not clear whether you’ll be able to play the whole game in VR, or if it will be limited to certain modes. We’ll update this article as Capcom releases more information about RE4 Remake’s VR features.

RE4 Remake was previously leaked years ago, and a report published earlier this year accurately predicted that the game would be announced this year. In 2020, director of the original release of RE4, Shinji Mikami, gave the project his blessing.

RE4 previously received a VR port in 2021, but the port cut a lot of content included in the original, including the beloved Mercenaries mode. However, some more positive changes were also made, such as eliminating scenes objectifying one of the game’s supporting characters.

Capcom also announced during the June State of Play that Resident Evil Village would receive VR support, allowing you to explore the game from a whole new point of view.